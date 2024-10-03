Watsco, Inc. (WSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.70 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Watsco has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 69.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watsco to earn $15.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.
Watsco Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Watsco stock opened at $492.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a 1 year low of $338.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
