Wedbush Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $325.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $274.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.81 and a 200-day moving average of $259.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.69 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $152.03 and a fifty-two week high of $294.89.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

