Wedbush Upgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to “Outperform”

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.07% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $532.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

