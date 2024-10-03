Wedbush Upgrades Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) to “Strong-Buy”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CATX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE CATX opened at $13.20 on Monday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

