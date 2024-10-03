Wells Fargo & Company Lowers First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $20.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.33.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.9 %

FHB stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 240,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 112,250 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

