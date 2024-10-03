Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLPI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,601 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

