Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Underweight Rating for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after purchasing an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,911,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.