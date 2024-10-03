Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WRN. StockNews.com raised Western Copper & Gold to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Western Copper & Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRN opened at $1.23 on Monday. Western Copper & Gold has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Western Copper & Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper & Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

