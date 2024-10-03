Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $357,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,386,000 after purchasing an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after buying an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $80,591,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.80. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

