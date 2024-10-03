Yukiko Omura Sells 3,599 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AGO opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

