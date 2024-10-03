Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZVRA. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $297.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

