ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research started coverage on shares of ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

ZKH Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ZKH Group stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ZKH Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $309.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZKH Group

ZKH Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZKH Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZKH Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.