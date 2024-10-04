Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $370.00 at Oppenheimer

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

AYI stock opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.82 and its 200-day moving average is $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $156.84 and a 1 year high of $303.04.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,444,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,728,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,085,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,201,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,306,000 after buying an additional 107,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

