Adrian Casey Buys 62,697 Shares of Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Casey purchased 62,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$7.64 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$479,005.08 ($330,348.33).

Vulcan Steel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03.

Get Vulcan Steel alerts:

Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Vulcan Steel’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

About Vulcan Steel

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

Featured Stories

