Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

