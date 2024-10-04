Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $150.00 at Evercore ISI

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

APO stock opened at $131.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

