Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) PT Raised to $10.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

AQST stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $426.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.84. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

