ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised ARC Resources to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.39.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$24.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.39. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.02 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.