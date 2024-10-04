Argus Downgrades Kellanova (NYSE:K) to Hold

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $4,371,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,064,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,299,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $9,249,139.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,228,636.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $4,371,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,064,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,299,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,080,732 shares of company stock valued at $79,115,595. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kellanova by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 66,103 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Kellanova by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kellanova by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

