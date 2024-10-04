Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
