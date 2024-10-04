Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $241.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.26.

AVY stock opened at $212.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

