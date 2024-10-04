AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.23.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 833.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 243,226 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in AXT by 208.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 115,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 78,001 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,296,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

