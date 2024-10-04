B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $198,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

