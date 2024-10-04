B. Riley Weighs in on Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Pagaya Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pagaya Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%.

PGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $722.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 763,407 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 83,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 619,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $327,517.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $184,026.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 288,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,223.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $327,517.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,368.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,453 shares of company stock valued at $973,545. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

