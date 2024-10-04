Bank of America Upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.64.

AA stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,610,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

