Barclays Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $184.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $186.00 to $184.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WIX. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.77. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wix.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

