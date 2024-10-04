Barclays Increases Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $400.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $368.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.88.

NYSE HUBB opened at $425.90 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $433.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 13,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Hubbell by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hubbell by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

