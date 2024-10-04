Barclays Lowers nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $86.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

