Barclays Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $190.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Get Dover alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $189.64 on Wednesday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Dover by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dover by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.