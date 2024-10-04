Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $275.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $255.00.

BDX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.63.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $237.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $269.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.