Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BNTC
Benitec Biopharma Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $358,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $5,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Benitec Biopharma
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.