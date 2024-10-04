Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $358,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $5,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

