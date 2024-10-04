BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.40 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517,808.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

