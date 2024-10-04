Bobby Riley Sells 6,302 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 6,302 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $167,129.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,641.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $237,906.69.

On Thursday, July 11th, Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

REPX opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $601.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.62 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 65.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 95.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

