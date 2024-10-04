Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EAT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Brinker International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 13,850.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 227,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,853,000.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.