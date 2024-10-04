British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. British Land has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.31.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

