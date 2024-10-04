Brookdale Senior Living’s (BKD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

