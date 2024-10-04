CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $555.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $520.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CACI. Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.60.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $512.30 on Wednesday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $512.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 35.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CACI International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

