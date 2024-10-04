Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.58.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Centene by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,799,000 after purchasing an additional 832,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Centene by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 636,683 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

