Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DASH. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.44.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.0 %

DASH stock opened at $142.12 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,988,063. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

