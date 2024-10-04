Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 62 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.86, for a total transaction of $17,909.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,091.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $281.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.27 and its 200 day moving average is $283.91. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $383.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

