Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) vs. LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Head-To-Head Contrast

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 5.97% 6.55% 0.67% Carter Bankshares 5.41% 4.09% 0.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LCNB and Carter Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $72.42 million 2.81 $12.63 million $0.92 15.62 Carter Bankshares $126.13 million 3.10 $23.19 million $0.57 29.84

Risk and Volatility

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

LCNB has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LCNB and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.40%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than LCNB.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats LCNB on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. It offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

