Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts lowered Centerra Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.83.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at C$9.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.09. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$716,332.57. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

