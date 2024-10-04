China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of CGA opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.51.
About China Green Agriculture
