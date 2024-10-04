Citigroup Lowers Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Fluence Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fluence Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of FLNC opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,123.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.