Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $46.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

