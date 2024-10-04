Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWEN. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearway Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 251.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

