Clover Health Investments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 42,280 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average volume of 20,478 call options.
Clover Health Investments Stock Up 11.4 %
NASDAQ CLOV opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.13.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.