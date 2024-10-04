Clover Health Investments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 42,280 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average volume of 20,478 call options.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

