CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) PT Raised to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNO

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNO opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.01.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. CWM LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.