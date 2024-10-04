Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:RNP opened at $22.91 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

