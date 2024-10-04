Cole G. Carter Sells 8,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,715.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CXW stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, September 13th. Noble Financial lowered CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in CoreCivic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 70,999 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

